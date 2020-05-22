Brunner, Tyrone
1952 - 2020
Tyrone Davis Brunner Sr., age 67. Sunrise August 31, 1952 and Sunset May 20, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, May 28, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Mask and Gloves are mandatory. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BRUNNER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 26, 2020.