Hawkins, Tyrone
1952 - 2020
Tyrone James "T-Hawk" Hawkins, age 68. Sunrise January 7, 1952 and Sunset September 14, 2020. PUBLIC Visitation 9AM, PRIVATE Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, September 25, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the HAWKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com