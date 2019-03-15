Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Tyrone Miller Obituary
Miller, Tyrone
1967 - 2019
Tyrone D Miller, age 51. Sunrise July 18, 1967 and Sunset March 11, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1080 E. Broad St. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The MILLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
