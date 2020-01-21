The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:30 PM
Tyrone Pannell Jr.


1967 - 2020
Tyrone Pannell Jr. Obituary
Pannell Jr., Tyrone
1967 - 2020
Tyrone Ameche Pannell, Jr., born September 19, 1967 in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina to SGT Tyrone Ameche Pannell Sr. and Linda Pannell, passed away January 15, 2020. Tyrone is the beloved father of SGT Tyrone Ameche Pannell III, daughter, Jennifer Jacquelyn Pannell, son, Joshua David Pannell, and daughter, Kayla Moore. Beloved grandfather of Delrico Lamar Thomas, Layali Kimber Pennell, Tyrone Ameche Pannell IV, Adam Evan Pannell and Rodney Kirkner Pannell. Tyrone was a compassionate and loving man who cherished his children and grandchildren. He was highly intelligent, and loved engineering, horticulture, and various sciences, in addition to being an excellent chef and avid fishermen. Tyrone's smile would light up a room! His gifts of wisdom and compassion, along with his willingness to listen to others and lend a hand if needed, made him a cherished friend to all who knew him. Tyrone was extremely dedicated to his duty not only to his family, but to those he worked with, leaving lasting impressions on everyone. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed. Family will receive friends from 11:30am-12:30pm Saturday, January 25 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna with a funeral service to follow at 12:30. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
