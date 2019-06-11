Home

Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
Tyrone Walker Obituary
Walker, Tyrone
1938 - 2019
Tyrone Walker, born in Logan, W.Va. on December 28, 1938, died June 4, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio after a valiant battle with a terminal illness. Preceded in death by parents Mardra Watkins Walker-Knaff and William Walker, Sr., step-father Melvin Knaff, brother William {Bill} Walker, Jr., grandparents Athie and Nola Watkins and cherished uncles Joe and Oscar Watkins. Survived by daughters, Rosa "Budgy" Winston of Columbus, Kim Walker of Baltimore, MD, Shirl (Edward) Turner of Silver Springs, MD, Tyresa (Miki) McCoy of Columbus, Ohio, Dionne Walker Dixon of Sandusky, Ohio; step-daughter, Michelle (Eric) Mansfield of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Larry Knaff of Pittsburg, PA; sister, Trudy Knaff-Ward of Cleveland, Ohio; Rena Knaff, Columbus, Ohio; Aunt, Betty Watkins-Thompson of Akron, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews; friend/brother, Otis Burton of Columbus, Ohio; and dear friend, Cornelius Clemons, Columbus, Ohio. A Memorial Service celebrating him will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5-7PM at SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43227, 614-444-1GOD (1463). In lieu of flowers, friends can make donations in his name to Mount Carmel Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019
