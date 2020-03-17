Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Union Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Grove Baptist Church
Ulya Bunch


1933 - 2020
Ulya Bunch Obituary
Bunch, Ulya
1933 - 2020
Ulya P. Bunch, age 86. Sunrise October 7, 1933 and Sunset March 13, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, March 23, 2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church, 43203. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the BUNCH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -