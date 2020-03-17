|
Bunch, Ulya
1933 - 2020
Ulya P. Bunch, age 86. Sunrise October 7, 1933 and Sunset March 13, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, March 23, 2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church, 43203. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the BUNCH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2020