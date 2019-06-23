Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Ulysess Austin Jr. Obituary
Austin Jr., Ulysess
1924 - 2019
Ulysess S. Austin Jr., age 95. Sunrise May 18, 1924 and Sunset June 11, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Friday, June 28, 2019 at the MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment Arlington Field of Honor. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The AUSTIN Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019
