Ulysses Simmons Jr.
1953 - 2020
Simmons, Jr, Ulysses
1953 - 2020
Ulysses Grant Simmons Jr. was born November 12, 1953 in Steubenville, Ohio to the late Mr. Ulysses Simmons Sr. and the late Neily Judd Simmons. He was called home to be with his Lord Monday, November 2, 2020. Ulysses graduated from Steubenville High School. He was a construction worker and welder by trade. He worked tirelessly until his retirement. Ulysses is preceded in death by parents Ulysses Simmons and Neily Judd Simmons, a sister Donna Lynne Simmons, a brother Robert Lee Simmons and son Shelton Coleman. He leaves behind to cherish his memory a loving wife of 21 years, Jennifer Ede Legemah Simmons; a daughter, Alessia Payne; grandchildren, Jasmine Wilson Rodrigues (Gustavo), Elaina Coleman, Xavier Payne, Shavahn Payne-Delph; great grandsons Malaqui S. Lucas and Giovanni J. Rodriques. Brothers, Willie (Doris) Harris, Hamilton (Darla) Simmons, Jeffrey Simmons, and Michael (Crystal) Simmons; and sister, Lillian Benjamin, whom he loved and cherished. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 11th November 2020, 10am-12pm at the Chapel of CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES, 3700 Refugee Rd. with a private service for immediate family beginning at noon. Due to Covid 19, social distancing will be enforced. Masks must be worn. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 338-1965
