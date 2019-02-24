Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Ulysses Thompson Iii

Ulysses Thompson Iii Obituary
Thompson III, Ulysses
1968 - 2019
Ulysses "Bubba" Thompson III, passed away unexpectedly February 22, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio on August 19, 1968. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Ulysses and Emma Thompson and Raymond and Joyce Bryant as well as great nephew, Brady Horn. Bubba is survived by loving daughter, Grace; parents, Ulysses "Bud" and Mary Thompson; sister, Mary "Janey" and Jerry Kinison; niece, Amanda (Harvey) Horn and great nephews Travis and Curtis Horn; many other relatives and friends. He did layout work for Superior Tool & Die. Bubba was a very friendly and compassionate person who was loved by many. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 26 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUT CHAPEL 1346 S. High St. where funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 am. Interment Fernwood Cemetery. Visit www.orwoodyard.com to send condolences and share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019
