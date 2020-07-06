1/
Ulyssia Lewis
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ulyssia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis, Ulyssia
1986 - 2020
Ulyssia L. Lewis, age 34. Sunrise March 1, 1986 and Sunset July 3, 2020. Private Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Thursday, July 9, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The LEWIS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com. MASK ARE MANDATORY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
11:00 AM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved