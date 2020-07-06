Lewis, Ulyssia
1986 - 2020
Ulyssia L. Lewis, age 34. Sunrise March 1, 1986 and Sunset July 3, 2020. Private Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Thursday, July 9, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The LEWIS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
. MASK ARE MANDATORY.