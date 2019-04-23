|
|
Wentzel (Smyth), Ursula Dolores "Doll"
1930 - 2019
Ursula Dolores "Doll" (Smyth) Wentzel, age 88, of Grove City, passed away April 21, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 24, 1930 to the late Ursula and Stanley Smyth. She was a 1949 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. She worked at the Julian and Kokenge Co. She left there to stay home and raise her children. She also babysat for many teachers in the Southwestern School District, and did many alterations for many residents around Grove City. She loved to knit and crochet, and always had a hand made afghan for new babies and gifts for kids she babysit. Ursula was a founding member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert "Bob" whom she married on October 26, 1957 at Corpus Christie Church. She is survived by her daughters, Judith Wentzel, Michelle Wentzel and Amy (Chuck) Relli; grandchildren, Erica (Matthew) Clay, and Ashley Lowry; step granddaughter, Mikayla Relli; great grandchildren, Carleigh, Madisyn and Kennedy Clay; sisters, Bette Agosta and Nancy Montague; and brother, Norman (Antonia) Smyth. Friends may visit Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio (prayer service at 7:30). Funeral mass will be held 10AM Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3710 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Mid-Ohio Food Bank in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019