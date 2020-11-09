1/1
Vada Brown
Brown, Vada
Vada F. Brown, 91, of Delaware, OH, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Delaware Crossing. She was preceded in death by a daughter Jamie A Brown, her parents Emerson and Elizabeth (McGraw) Shultz, a sister Naomi Shank, and brother Marvin Shultz. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Gene "Whiff" Brown; daughter, Donna S. Brown; and sister-in-law, Donna Jean Shultz. She was born October 27, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio. She worked as both a bookkeeper and home maker. Vada loved music and enjoyed attending concerts. She also loved animals, and especially enjoyed attending dog shows, and watching her daughter, Donna, show her Irish Wolfhounds. Inurnment in David's Cemetery will be held privately at a later date. Services are in the care of Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be held in Dayton, OH at a later date. If you wish, in memory of Vada, any donations should be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or your favorite charity.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
9372523122
