Vada Pearsall Obituary
Pearsall, Vada
1943 - 2019
Vada (Colvin) Pearsall, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, transitioned from this life to heaven on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, classmates and all who knew her. Celebration of Life 10 AM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where her family will receive friends from 9 AM until time of service. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visit Vada's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019
