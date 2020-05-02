Vada Schwendau
1926 - 2020
Schwendau, Vada
Vada (Nye) Schwendau, age 94, formerly of Mt. Vernon, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Parkside Village, Westerville. Born April 8, 1926 in Columbus to the late Charles Wendel and Ruth Marie (Kuhlwein) Nye. Graduated from North High School in Columbus in 1943 and The Ohio State University in 1947 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She was a Public Health Nurse with the Columbus Board of Health until she married Edward H. Schwendau of Chicago, Illinois on October 7, 1950, and moved to the Chicago area. Retired as a certified teacher/nurse consultant form the Barrington, Illinois School District. Vada served as a Red Cross Nurse volunteer, Salvation Army Volunteer, member of Faith Lutheran Church, Mt. Vernon, and life member of The Ohio State University Alumni Association, and The Ohio State University Nurses Alumni Society. Survived by son, Mark (Karen) Schwendau of Byron, IL; daughter, Debra (Gene) Jackson of Nokomis, FL; grandchildren, Kendra (Nathan) Asbury, Kyle (Abbey) Jackson, Katie (Jordan) Shaver,Trevor Schwendau (Helen Aly); 7 precious great-grandchildren, Blakely, Ellowyn and Rylen Asbury, Keller and Isabella Vada Jackson, and Joslyn and Brynley Shaver; sister-in-law, Betty Nye; niece, Kathy Nye Bixler; and nephew, Steve (Claudia) Nye. Vada was also preceded in death by husband Edward, brother Wendell on April 26, and an infant sister. Services will be observed privately Sunday at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, Sunbury with interment in Mt. Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Capital City Hospice or Alzheimer's Association in Vada's memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
