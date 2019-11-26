Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vailain Krijger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vailain J.C. Krijger


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vailain J.C. Krijger Obituary
Krijger, Vailain J.C.
Vailan Jacobus Chelvakumar Krijger, passed on November 22, 2019. He was born May 23, 2019. During his 6 months with us he touched many lives and was deeply loved by friends and family. He enjoyed cuddling with his parents and auntie, playing with his dog/big sister Sadie, facetiming with his grandparents, and pounding bottles of milk whenever possible. His giggle was one for the record books and so were his burps. His favorite games were "up/down" and watching Sadie fetch her toy. His father Ben Krijger/Kryger and mother Gayathri (Gaya) Chelvakumar love him dearly and will hold him in their hearts forever. Visiting hours with Vailan will be held from 1-4PM on Saturday, November 30 at Egan-Ryan Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 4661 Kenny Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220 and a formal memorial service will be held at the same location on Monday, December 2 at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, we would be honored to have you donate to the following organizations in Vailan's memory: Kaleidoscope Youth Center (https://www.kycohio.org) or Star House (https://www.starhouse.us). We will also be accepting donations of children's winter apparel (hats, mittens, coats, etc for children 0-18 years old) that will be given to the Bair Foundation which supports foster children living in Franklin County. These items can be brought to visiting hours or the memorial service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vailain's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -