Krijger, Vailain J.C.
Vailan Jacobus Chelvakumar Krijger, passed on November 22, 2019. He was born May 23, 2019. During his 6 months with us he touched many lives and was deeply loved by friends and family. He enjoyed cuddling with his parents and auntie, playing with his dog/big sister Sadie, facetiming with his grandparents, and pounding bottles of milk whenever possible. His giggle was one for the record books and so were his burps. His favorite games were "up/down" and watching Sadie fetch her toy. His father Ben Krijger/Kryger and mother Gayathri (Gaya) Chelvakumar love him dearly and will hold him in their hearts forever. Visiting hours with Vailan will be held from 1-4PM on Saturday, November 30 at Egan-Ryan Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 4661 Kenny Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220 and a formal memorial service will be held at the same location on Monday, December 2 at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, we would be honored to have you donate to the following organizations in Vailan's memory: Kaleidoscope Youth Center (https://www.kycohio.org) or Star House (https://www.starhouse.us). We will also be accepting donations of children's winter apparel (hats, mittens, coats, etc for children 0-18 years old) that will be given to the Bair Foundation which supports foster children living in Franklin County. These items can be brought to visiting hours or the memorial service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019