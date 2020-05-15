Hausmann, Valeria
1924 - 2020
Valeria K. Hausmann age 95 of Lake Wales, FL passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 26, 1924 in Duluth, Minnesota to the late Paul and Hope Koglin. She moved to Columbus, Ohio in 1959 with her husband and children. Valeria moved to Lake Wales in October of 2016 to be cared for by her daughter, Sharon. She was a homemaker and a member of East Baptist Church in Whitehall, Ohio. She loved helping her family and volunteered for the American Red Cross for 35 years. A recent proud moment for her was graduating from Lighthouse For the Blind (independent living course) in 2017. Valeria was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Sigmund Hausmann; and daughter, Judith Ann Hausmann; brothers David, Richard and Dale Koglin; and grandson Jon Lucas. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Lahue and husband Everett (Ed) of Lake Wales, FL; son, Wayne Hausmann of Columbus; sisters, LaWanda Nicholas of Sheridan, IN, and Rita Sutherland of Duluth, MN; brother Bruce (Pat) Koglin of Duluth, MN; sisters in law; Donna Koglin and Betty Koglin of Duluth, MN. Valeria was loved and adored by her grandchildren David (Di) Hausmann, Matthew (Cathy) Hausmann, Amy (Bob) Anderson, Lance (Julie) Lahue, Mark (Brenda) Lucas, Kimberly Lahue, Ronda (Jerry) Ayers, Mary Russ-Mascari, and Jeff (Stacey) Parks. Also 16 great grandchildren and 19 great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and a very special friend Diane Kehlmeier. Private graveside service and interment Glen Rest Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
1924 - 2020
Valeria K. Hausmann age 95 of Lake Wales, FL passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 26, 1924 in Duluth, Minnesota to the late Paul and Hope Koglin. She moved to Columbus, Ohio in 1959 with her husband and children. Valeria moved to Lake Wales in October of 2016 to be cared for by her daughter, Sharon. She was a homemaker and a member of East Baptist Church in Whitehall, Ohio. She loved helping her family and volunteered for the American Red Cross for 35 years. A recent proud moment for her was graduating from Lighthouse For the Blind (independent living course) in 2017. Valeria was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Sigmund Hausmann; and daughter, Judith Ann Hausmann; brothers David, Richard and Dale Koglin; and grandson Jon Lucas. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Lahue and husband Everett (Ed) of Lake Wales, FL; son, Wayne Hausmann of Columbus; sisters, LaWanda Nicholas of Sheridan, IN, and Rita Sutherland of Duluth, MN; brother Bruce (Pat) Koglin of Duluth, MN; sisters in law; Donna Koglin and Betty Koglin of Duluth, MN. Valeria was loved and adored by her grandchildren David (Di) Hausmann, Matthew (Cathy) Hausmann, Amy (Bob) Anderson, Lance (Julie) Lahue, Mark (Brenda) Lucas, Kimberly Lahue, Ronda (Jerry) Ayers, Mary Russ-Mascari, and Jeff (Stacey) Parks. Also 16 great grandchildren and 19 great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and a very special friend Diane Kehlmeier. Private graveside service and interment Glen Rest Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 21, 2020.