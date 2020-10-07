Burton, Valerie
Valerie Jean (Wickner) Burton, 74, of Dublin, peacefully entered heaven on October 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born March 22, 1946 in Indianapolis. Preceded in death by her parents Art and Betty Wickner. Val is survived by her sons, Patrick (Christina), Jason (Tiffany), and Matt (Brandi); and by her grandchildren, Josh, Zach, Katie and Connor. Val was a long-time employee of the Mount Carmel School of Nursing, working as a nursing instructor and retiring from Mount Carmel in 1998. Val was blessed to have enjoyed her time over the years with many close friends and colleagues. Her greatest life's work was raising her three children. Many of her best memories were taking her children on vacations to Sunset Beach, NC in the 1980's and in recent years it warmed her heart to still visit Sunset Beach, but now with her grandchildren. She was able to see the same happiness on their faces enjoying the beach area just as her children had many years before. After fully retiring from working in 2016, Val thoroughly enjoyed skipping portions of Ohio winters to visit son Patrick, his wife Christina and their dog Gibson in Arizona. Val's greatest pleasure in recent years was watching her grandchildren play and compete in youth and high school sports, especially soccer. Val was fortunate to meet and get to know many wonderful parents and grandparents on the sidelines, and she became known simply as "Grandma Val". In her final years, as her oldest grandchildren Josh and Zach grew into becoming fine young adults, her life's work was completed. Due to the current Covid environment, the family will not be holding a traditional funeral service, but the family plans to coordinate a life celebration gathering next summer. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to the Jimmy V Foundation or a local humane society. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com