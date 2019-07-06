Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Unity of Columbus
4211 Maize Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Dorsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Dorsky


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie Dorsky Obituary
Dorsky, Valerie
1952 - 2019
Valerie (Malloy) Dorsky, age 66, passed away on June 28, 2019 in Columbus. She was preceded in death by her parents John Malloy and Norma Gibson, and sister Adrian Jo. She is survived by her loving husband Dave, brother Michael Malloy of Cincinnati, mother-in-law Gloria Dorsky of Columbus, brother-in-law Stuart Dorsky of Schaumburg, IL, and foster sister Lucinda Gorrow of Bothell, WA. Valerie was a graduate of Ohio State University. She loved writing, painting, antiques, thrifting, animals, sharing her health journeys, and spending time with family, friends, and pets. She enjoyed many Sundays at Unity of Columbus church. Her enthusiasm and passion for life and her devotion to helping others will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00 on Sunday July 14th at Unity of Columbus, 4211 Maize Rd with Reverend Timothy R. Sahr officiating. Feel free to bring a dish to share after the service. In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to Unity of Columbus. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now