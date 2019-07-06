|
Dorsky, Valerie
1952 - 2019
Valerie (Malloy) Dorsky, age 66, passed away on June 28, 2019 in Columbus. She was preceded in death by her parents John Malloy and Norma Gibson, and sister Adrian Jo. She is survived by her loving husband Dave, brother Michael Malloy of Cincinnati, mother-in-law Gloria Dorsky of Columbus, brother-in-law Stuart Dorsky of Schaumburg, IL, and foster sister Lucinda Gorrow of Bothell, WA. Valerie was a graduate of Ohio State University. She loved writing, painting, antiques, thrifting, animals, sharing her health journeys, and spending time with family, friends, and pets. She enjoyed many Sundays at Unity of Columbus church. Her enthusiasm and passion for life and her devotion to helping others will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00 on Sunday July 14th at Unity of Columbus, 4211 Maize Rd with Reverend Timothy R. Sahr officiating. Feel free to bring a dish to share after the service. In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to Unity of Columbus. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 7, 2019