Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3333 Main St
Hilliard, OH
Valerie Nutter


1947 - 2019
Valerie Nutter Obituary
Nutter, Valerie
Valerie E. Nutter, passed away on December 18, 2019. She was born on July 13, 1947 to Cecil and Lillian Wright. Valerie joins in death her parents and a son Christopher Nutter. She leaves behind her loving husband, Joesph T. Nutter; daughter, Samantha (Kevin) Blair; and a sister, Penelope (Carl) Edwardson. Valerie will be deeply missed by her extended family and friends. She loved flowers especailly dahlias, her family and her church. Valerie also loved hot air balloons. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, Ohio 43026 from 2-5PM. A memorial service will be held on Monday December 23, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3333 Main St, Hilliard, OH 43026 at 7PM in the evening. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to the American Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019
