Fox, Valicia
1929 - 2020
Valicia M. Fox, age 90, Friday, February 14, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband James W. Fox and children James W., Jr., David G., twins Joseph and Gerald as well as Alicia Fox. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Mark Benavides; grandson, Jason J. Graessle and Angela McReynolds; 2 great-grandsons; numerous other relatives and friends including cousins, Yvonne Theodore and Ethel Huffman; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Hannon. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. Funeral Service will be held 10 am Thursday at the Resurrection Cemetery Chapel with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in her memory to St. Patrick Church, 280 N. Grant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020