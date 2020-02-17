Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Valicia Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valicia Fox


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valicia Fox Obituary
Fox, Valicia
1929 - 2020
Valicia M. Fox, age 90, Friday, February 14, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband James W. Fox and children James W., Jr., David G., twins Joseph and Gerald as well as Alicia Fox. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Mark Benavides; grandson, Jason J. Graessle and Angela McReynolds; 2 great-grandsons; numerous other relatives and friends including cousins, Yvonne Theodore and Ethel Huffman; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Hannon. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. Funeral Service will be held 10 am Thursday at the Resurrection Cemetery Chapel with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in her memory to St. Patrick Church, 280 N. Grant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valicia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -