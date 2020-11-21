Dillard, Valorie
1951 - 2020
Valorie Jean Dillard, age 69. Sunrise April 26, 1951 and Sunset November 12, 2020. PUBLIC Visitation 11:00 AM~1:00 PM. PRIVATE (TICKET) Visitation 12:00 PM and Funeral Service 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist, 2283 Sunbury Road 43219. A MASK IS MANDATORY. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the DILLARD Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com