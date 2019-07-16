Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Vanoy "Dave" Flood

Vanoy "Dave" Flood, age 87, passed away Monday July 15, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East. Dave was known for his great sense of humor and his love for his family. He loved to golf and regretted never getting a hole-in-one. Preceded in death by wife, Betty Jo Flood; son, David Michael Flood; parents, Nellie Gertrude (Lee) Flood and Emmer Levi Flood; brothers, Leon Flood, Aaron Flood, JT Flood; sisters, Lois Cook, Opal Keele and Nellie Clark. Survived by grandson, Justin D. Flood; great-grandchildren, Gianna Flood and Dominic Flood; daughter-in-law, Marianne (Stan) Collins; sisters, Virginia Ruth Fox, Betty Feuerbacher; many nieces and nephews; special companion, Shirley Brumfield. Heartfelt thanks to: Friend and neighbor, Laurie Juhl, for her selfless acts of caring and kindness; and the staff at The Inn at Winchester Trail, Capital City Hospice Care, and the Mt. Carmel East Palliative Care team. There will be a service and burial in Mt. Pleasant, TX on August 10th. Local arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 21, 2019
