Vasko Calevski, age 98, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in the company of his children. Born December 28, 1921 in Bitola, Macedonia. Very active lifetime member of St. Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church. Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Kica Calevska, his daughter-in-law Nade Calevska, and his brother and sister-in-law Aleksandar and Cveta Calevski. Survived by his sons, Pavle Calevski, Jovan (Vicky) Calevski; daughters, Mari (Dragan) Radivojevic, Liljana (Kire) Gajtanovski, Karolina (Stefan) Cvetkovski; grandchildren, Biljana (Aco), Vasko (Vesna), Goran (Angie), David (Laura), Tina, Michael, Natali (Tyler), Stefani (Jessica), and Irena; great-grandchildren, Ana, Marija, Fanija, Mia, Pavel, Gabreella, Marley, and London; many nieces and nephews with their families and many friends. Vasko will be remembered as a kind, loving gentleman, always sharply dressed, who enjoyed spending his days working in the yard (or on the roof), and surrounded by his family. Family-only services, Saturday 11am, Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, 400 S. Waggoner Rd. The Very Rev. Radovan Cekovski officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
