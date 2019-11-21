|
|
Garrad, Vaughn
1946 - 2019
Vaughn A. Garrad, age 72, of New Albany, passed away at Ohio State University Hospital in the arms of his loving wife on November 20, 2019. He was born on December 11, 1946 to the late Clarence and Daisy Garrad in Columbus, OH. Vaughn is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Rosalind Constance Garrad; children, Heidi (Carl) Miller and Tony Garrad; step-children, Jonathan Schenck, Tami Schenck and Amy Woodson; grandchildren, Ashley, Stephani, Cody, Zachary and Caleb; great granddaughter, Lilly; sister, Loretta; brother, Ralph. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by grandchild Kaleigh. Vaughn trusted in Jesus Christ alone for his forgiveness and salvation. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5:30-7:30pm. Funeral service will be on Tuesday at the funeral home at 11am with Pastor Dave Saxton officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019