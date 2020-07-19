1/
Vaughn Michael Lombardo
Lombardo, Vaughn Michael
Vaughn Michael Lombardo, 56, of Columbus, passed away on July 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with frontotemporal degeneration. He was a loving son, husband, father, and brother and will be greatly missed. Vaughn is preceded in death by his father, Vincent L. Lombardo, and is survived by his wife, Margaret, of 25 years; and his 4 children, Patrick, Grace, Bridget and Maggie; his mother, Sally Lombardo (nee Holloway), and siblings Vince (Cindy) Lombardo, Vickie Stover, Valerie (John) Conway, Van (Maria) Lombardo and Victor Lombardo, his Aunt Francesca Alves, father and mother-in-law, Hugh and Janice Dorrian, sisters and brother in-laws, nieces and nephews; and other extended family members and dear friends. Vaughn graduated from Bishop Hartley High School in 1981 and received a B.S. in Education from Bowling Green State University in 1985. Vaughn spent nearly 30 years working for the Ohio Department of Taxation where he met many wonderful friends. He enjoyed all sports, especially basketball, and coached many of his children's basketball teams at St. Agatha School. Vaughn loved everything Notre Dame. Friends may call Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road, Columbus, OH 43220. Due to health conditions, everyone is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distance. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Agatha Catholic Church, 1860 Northam Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 High St., Lewis Center, OH 43035. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cental Ohio Spina Bifida Alliance (https://centralohiospinabifidaalliance.blogspot.com/), the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Cincinnati and Columbus (3857 N. High St., #206, Columbus, OH 43214) or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org). Family wishes to thank the staff at Forest Hills Care Center for their care of Vaughn during the past year. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences. Go Irish!

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
