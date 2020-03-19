Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Velda Smith


1941 - 2020
Velda Smith Obituary
Smith, Velda
1941 - 2020
Velda B. Smith, age 78. Sunrise June 30, 1941 and Sunset March 12, 2020. Visitation 7:30-9pm Friday, March 20, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Services can be streamed at 8:30am Saturday at ncbchurch.org/the-live-worship-experience. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
