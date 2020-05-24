Velinda Ballantine
1971 - 2020
Ballantine, Velinda
1971 - 2020
Velinda Ballantine, age 49. Sunrise May 17, 1971 and Sunset May 21, 2020. Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Monday, June 1, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BALLANTINE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 24 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
