Hood, Velma

1929 - 2019

Velma Mae (Larrick) Hood, 89, of Columbus, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born September 17, 1929 in Cambridge, Ohio. Daughter of the late Ernest W. Larrick and Nettie E. (Olden) Larrick. She was a longtime member of Glenwood United Methodist Church. Velma retired from the Ohio Department of Taxation with 22 years of service. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, baking and spending time with her family. Velma is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Thomas Hood and their son Toby Hood. Also deceased are her siblings Ernest Delbert Larrick, Gladys McBride, Ruth Turner, Paul Larrick and Dorothy Bennett. Velma is survived by her daughter, Judy Wright (Larry); grandson, Greg Wright (Stephanie); great-grandchildren, Lyla and James. Also survived by her sister, Shirley Tidrick of Hilliard; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, friends, neighbors, and her faithful loving dog, Patsy Jo. To The Ohio State University Hospital, Mt. Carmel Hospice and the Griswold Home Care, a special thank you for your compassionate care during these last few weeks. Velma's family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the (www.arthritis.org). Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary