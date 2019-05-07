|
|
Morris, Velma
1933 - 2019
Velma B. Morris, age 85. Sunrise August 7, 1933 and Sunset May 6, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral Service 10am Saturday, May 18, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the MORRIS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 16, 2019