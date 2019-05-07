Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Morris


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Velma Morris Obituary
Morris, Velma
1933 - 2019
Velma B. Morris, age 85. Sunrise August 7, 1933 and Sunset May 6, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral Service 10am Saturday, May 18, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the MORRIS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now