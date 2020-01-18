Home

Velma "Jean" Williams

Velma "Jean" Williams Obituary
Williams, Velma "Jean"
1932 - 2020
Velma "Jean" Williams, age 87, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Jean is predeceased by her parents: John and Lonie Harrison and husband of 58 years, Thomas Keith Williams Sr. She is survived by her sister, Josephine Blanton, children: Lynn (Gary) Long and Thomas Jr. (Cynthia) Williams, grandchildren, Gary (Toby) Long, Tanya Fleming, Krysta Leonard, Thomas (Jodie) Williams and Jeff Williams, great-grandchildren: Courtney, Tyler, Keelyn, Haleigh, Cede, Emma, Gavin, Katelyn, Gianna, Grayden, Tommy and Joey as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4 pm -7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City Ohio where a funeral service will take place Thursday January the 23rd at 10 am with visitation 1 hour prior. Private family burial to follow. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020
