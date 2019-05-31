Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Venda Mauck Obituary
Mauck, Venda
1953 - 2019
Venda Lois Mauck, 66, of Conover, NC, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, NC. She was born March 6, 1953 in Martin, KY to the late Tilford Howell and Angie Osborne Howell. Venda enjoyed arts, crafts and tending to her flowers and plants. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Roger Howell and Darryll Howell. Those left to cherish his memory are; sons, Jason Patrick Mauck and companion, Amber Starnes of Conover, Jeremy Michael Mauck and wife, Elisabeth of Conover, Ian Howell Mauck and companion, Ashly Stone of Conover; brother, Benny Howell and wife, Carolyn of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Makenna Sowers, Chase Sowers, Cameron Fox, Jordan Fox, Isabella Mauck, and Madalynn Huffman, John Michael Mauck, Jack Hicks and Alyssa Corpening. Memorial Gathering Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4-6pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 3, 2019
