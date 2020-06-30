Vera Blake
1935 - 2020
Blake, Vera
1935 - 2020
Vera Blake, age 85, Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born January 14, 1935, daughter of the late Edmund and Vera (Adkison) Redman. Also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Richard M. Blake, brother Edmund "Kit" Redman. She served on several boards including Providence Hospital, Sandusky, Ohio, Columbus Museum of Art, Treasurer, Opera Columbus Impressario, and the Columbus Symphony. She sang in the choir, enjoyed playing the piano, bridge, golfing, tennis, boating and traveling. Member of Muirfield Village Golf Club, Muirfield Country Club, and Palm Aire CC, Sarasota, Florida. Her greatest pleasure was being a wife and a mother to her four children who survive her, Richard (Tracy) Blake, Denise Blake Staffilino, Brian (Sheryl) Blake and Brad (Kim) Blake; also survived by her grandchildren, Bridget, Erin, Hannah, McKenzie, Sarah, Spencer and Shannon; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Brantley, Naomi and Emma; sister, Nancy (Richard) Barnes; many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held 11a.m. Thursday at St. Andrew Church, 1899 McCoy Rd. Burial to follow in Dublin Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Friends who wish may contribute in her memory to Brookdale Hospice.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
