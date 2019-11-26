|
Wehr (Overholser), Vera Ellen
1934 - 2019
Vera Ellen (Overholser) Wehr, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 24, 2019. Vera was born on December 14, 1934 to the late Elmer and Clarice (Schindler) Overholser at home in New Carlisle, OH. Vera graduated from Christianburg-Jackson School and then attended Nursing school in Cincinnati. She earned a Business Administration degree from Urbana University. She worked for and retired from the State of Ohio after 20 years. Vera was married to Carl Welty and from this union they had two sons; Gary and Keith, both deceased. Vera was preceded in death by two husbands Nelson Hamilton and John Wehr and a great granddaughter Kalista Hall. She is survived by one granddaughter, Kimberly (Rex) Hall; and one great grandson, Kazriel Kovalcik. She has five surviving brothers, Ernest (Irene), Robert (Roaslee) Alvin, George (Marilyn, deceased), John (Debbie) and Gene (Judy) Overholser, all living in the Springfield area. There are also many nieces, nephews and cousins. She has three surviving stepdaughters, Sharon (Mark) Brandt, Lynda (Andy) Jennings and Nancy Wehr. Vera is known for her generosity with her family, friends and her church. She loved her church family and members of that family have demonstrated their love for her. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 11AM-1PM at the Reynoldsburg Church of the Nazarene, 1340 Crest St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held at 1PM with Pastor Dennis King officiating. Her graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11AM at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45428. Memorial contributions in Vera's memory may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 35 E. Chestnut St., Suite 416, Columbus, OH 43215. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019