Green, Vera
1935 - 2019
Vera Maude Green, age 84. Sunrise February 20, 1935 and Sunset December 31, 2019. Visitation 12PM and Funeral Service 1PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The GREEN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020