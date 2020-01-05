Home

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Vera Houpe


1933 - 2020
Vera Houpe Obituary
Houpe, Vera
1933 - 2019
Vera Ann (née Kelley) Houpe was born the second eldest to Wessoloski and Eddie Lou Kelley on February 22, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio. She was a graduate of Central High School. Vera was a devoted wife to Robert Lee Houpe. She was a dedicated mother of three, Ivan T. Houpe, Robyn (Billy) Medley, and Marco (Tiffany) Houpe. Vera passed away at her home surrounded by her children on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Vera is preceded in death by husband, Robert, sisters; Norris (Ralph) Binns, Sandra (Gil) Perry, Carolyn (George) Fulks, and grand-daughter, NaTesa Houpe. She is survived by brother, Wessoloski (Roslyn) Kelley, Jr. and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins that remember her fondly.
A private graveside service will be held for family at Glen Rest Memorial Estate on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Services entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE. Visit Vera's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020
