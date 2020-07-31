Legue, Vera
1935 - 2020
Vera Legue, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born May 25, 1935 in Macedonia. Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Monday, August 3, 2020, at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH, 43232. A funeral service will be held the next morning, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10am at Eastside Grace Brethren Church, 7510 E. Broad Street, Blacklick, OH, 43004 with interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens to follow. In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Vera's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, Central OH Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH, 43215 or online at act.alz.org
. To view full obituary details or post online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com
.