1/
Vera Legue
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Legue, Vera
1935 - 2020
Vera Legue, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born May 25, 1935 in Macedonia. Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Monday, August 3, 2020, at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH, 43232. A funeral service will be held the next morning, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10am at Eastside Grace Brethren Church, 7510 E. Broad Street, Blacklick, OH, 43004 with interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens to follow. In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Vera's name to the Alzheimer's Association, Central OH Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH, 43215 or online at act.alz.org. To view full obituary details or post online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Eastside Grace Brethren Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved