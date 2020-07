Or Copy this URL to Share

Vera Linn went to fly high in peace with God on 7/15. Survived by loving daughter, Kim; her beloved grandson, Derek, Zack. Harry, like a son to her; loving nieces, Merry, Barb, Connie; nephew, Jeff; best friends, Mary and Becky and many more. Memorial will be held at AMVETS, 1377 Community Park Dr., Columbus on 7/29, 5-7pm.



