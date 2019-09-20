|
|
Miller, Vera
1937 - 2019
Vera (Harmon) Miller, 81, of Plain City, went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 20, 2019 at her daughter's home in Carroll. Born October 18, 1937 in St. Albans, WV. Vera was the third oldest child of 16 in her family. Retired from Friendship Village of Dublin and had worked at Mayfair Village of Dublin. Vera was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who adored spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Reba Harmon, husband of 61 years Owen "Sunny" Miller in 2017, 6 sisters and 4 brothers. She is survived by children, Peggy (Joe) Bobo, Jeff "JJ" (Conni) Miller; grandchildren, Jillian Miller, twins, Jaron and Jordan Miller, Scott (Lisa) Bobo, Jeffrey (Jessica) Bobo, Betsy Bobo; 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Visitation will be held from 2-5PM Sunday, Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., where funeral services will be held at 11AM Monday, September 23, 2019. Burial Forest Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fairhope Hospice & Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019