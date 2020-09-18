Vera Motika

Motika, Vera
Vera Henny Motika, age 84, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 following a lengthy illness battling Alzheimers. She was born February 15, 1936 in her family home in Gelting, Germany. Growing up in Germany, Vera and her best friend Inge Meiter Shelton were known for their gymnastics where Vera won many awards, swimming in the Baltic, and just hanging out. The two of them went to a dance in a little Gast Haus in Gelting where they both fell in love with a US Air Force solider. The four of them remained best friends. Vera became a US citizen in 1955 but always considered Germany her home. Vera was a long-time member of the Damenchor-Germania Singing and Sports Society. Her love of singing and dancing made those years memorable. She loved to travel but her favorite trips were the ones with family especially the ones to Gelting and her favorite beach, Kure Beach. Vera was known for being a great hostess! She loved to throw parties especially her Christmas Party. I believe she snuck in a few Trivia Pursuit parties as well. Vera was a loving wife, great mom and the best mother in law! Her grandchildren will tell you that there was never a better Oma than her! She loved to spoil them with love and adventures. She was so very proud of them. Her favorite memories she loved to share was the kids' Christmas songs pageant they performed every Christmas Eve. Vera is survived by her husband, Joseph Motika; her sons, Mike (Dotti) Motika, Tom (Beth) Motika; grandchildren, AJ (Cathy Dinsmoor) Motika, Kati (Andrew) Pyles soon to be great-granddaughter, Isla, Christina Motika, Heidi (Luke) Donaldson soon to be great-granddaughter, Scarlett; her sister-law, Mary Ann Ondrish; and numerous nieces and nephews here in Ohio and Virginia, and North Carolina, and as well as her dear family in Germany. She is preceded in death by her daughter Dolores Motika, her parents Heinrich and Dora Dietz (Germany), her brother Harold Dietz (Germany), her sister Christel Cornette (Germany), and her brother Willi Dietz (Germany). In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to donate to: Alzheimer's Association
, Central Ohio Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Rd., Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033. https://www.alz.org/centralohio/donate
A private burial was held at St Joseph Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held on September 25 at 2pm at Holy Family, 545 W Broad Street. Guests are asked to wear masks and keep social distance. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com