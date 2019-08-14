|
|
Tedrick, Vera Reynolds
1937 - 2019
Vera Reynolds Tedrick, 81, of Worthington, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was preceded by her parents Ernest and Lucille Reynolds and her brothers Gene, John and Marvin. She is survived by her husband, Robert Lon Tedrick; and children, Michael, Renee (Lavelle), Margaret, Sean Sr. (Murphy), Ann-Marie; and grandchildren, Sean Jr., Liz (Barrera), Liam, Madelaine, Joseph, Grace, and Eva; and great grandson, Sean III; and brothers and sisters, Edwin, Ethel, David, Tom and Evelyn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Vera was loved by family and friends near and far and her goodwill continues to be celebrated as her spirit lives on. Vera was born on October 2, 1937 in McArthur, Ohio. She graduated from McArthur high school in 1955 and went on to graduate from Holzer Hospital-School of Nursing in 1958. She worked as an RN at the Ohio TB Hospital where she made and continued life long friendships. She continued her love of education and helping people, by attending OSU to receive a BSN in 1961. While at OSU she was introduced to and married her loving husband Robert on September 2nd, 1961. While her husband was in the Air Force and stationed in Charleston, SC, she taught nursing at St. Francis Hospital. She was so engaged with her students and their success that the entire class passed their boards, which was the first time that had happened in this program. She and Robert went on to have three children and had many adventures living in and traveling to many different countries around the world. She had a wonderful sense of adventure and always wanted to travel and learn. She was compelled to return to her love for education after she and Robert settled back in Worthington. She went on to receive a MSN and (ABD) Phd from OSU. Vera lived a full and wonderful life and will be missed by many friends and family. Friends and family may visit RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME at 515 High Street in Worthington, Ohio on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10am-12pm with a funeral service to follow at 12pm. Grave site prayer service following funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Arthur James Cancer Center for Research.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019