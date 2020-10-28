1/
Vera Rumble
1943 - 2020
Vera E. Rumble, born August 24 1943, passed away Monday, October 25, 2020 at home with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents Foster and Doris Benjamin, 2 brothers Harold and Ronnie Benjamin and a daughter Terri L Rumble. She is survived by children, Kelli and Dan Rheinscheld of Portsmouth, Ohio, Jeff and Ronda Shirk Rumble of Westerville, Ohio, Jill Rumble of Westerville, Ohio; and a sister, Carol Dean of Florida; grandchildren, Rachelle and Dinah McCloud of Portsmouth, Ohio, Paige Rheinscheld of Portsmouth, Ohio, Samantha Plew of Portsmouth, Ohio and Tabitha Plew of Portsmouth, Ohio. Vera worked as a Pharmacy Tech for over 30 yrs and a HR Manager for 10yrs she was a witty, funny, caring, loving, jokester with a heart of gold. She loved spending time with her family. She was a very independent woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. Friends may call 11am-1pm Friday at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville, where service will follow at 1pm. Rev. Jim Meacham officiating. Interment Arlington Field of Honor. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
