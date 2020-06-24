Lange, Verla "June"
Verla "June" Lange, age 85, passed away on June 22, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Killbuck, Ohio on October 27, 1934 to Reuben and Valena (Proper) Harford. After 20 years, June retired from the U.S. Federal Court in Columbus with Judge James Graham. She was also a member of Groveport Church of Christ. June is survived by her sister, Patsy Johnson; sisters-in-law, Janet Hatfield and Ella Weimer; special niece, Sherry Morris; nieces, Kris Rachal, Debbi Gallagher, Lora Brining; nephews, Jay Weeks, Dennis Weeks and Anthony Brining; and many other friends and relatives. Preceding her in death is her ex-husband Charles Landon, brothers C. James Hatfield and Delmar Weimer and sister Sandra Hatfield Weeks. Friends and Family may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. For those attending visitation, please practice social distancing. The funeral service will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in June's memory to Groveport Church of Christ Building Fund, 5626 Groveport Rd, Groveport, OH 43125, Freed Hardeman University, 158 E. Main St., Henderson, TN 38340, Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Verla "June" Lange, age 85, passed away on June 22, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Killbuck, Ohio on October 27, 1934 to Reuben and Valena (Proper) Harford. After 20 years, June retired from the U.S. Federal Court in Columbus with Judge James Graham. She was also a member of Groveport Church of Christ. June is survived by her sister, Patsy Johnson; sisters-in-law, Janet Hatfield and Ella Weimer; special niece, Sherry Morris; nieces, Kris Rachal, Debbi Gallagher, Lora Brining; nephews, Jay Weeks, Dennis Weeks and Anthony Brining; and many other friends and relatives. Preceding her in death is her ex-husband Charles Landon, brothers C. James Hatfield and Delmar Weimer and sister Sandra Hatfield Weeks. Friends and Family may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. For those attending visitation, please practice social distancing. The funeral service will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in June's memory to Groveport Church of Christ Building Fund, 5626 Groveport Rd, Groveport, OH 43125, Freed Hardeman University, 158 E. Main St., Henderson, TN 38340, Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.