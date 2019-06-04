Kelley, Verna

Verna Jean Kelley, age 95, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Kobacker House. She was the youngest of six daughters to the late Oscar and Anna Rickenbacher. Verna is preceded in death by her husband Bill Kelley, sisters Helen, Mildred, Wilda, Florence, and Lucille. She is survived by her children, Donna (David) Fernow of Templeton, CA and Dennis (Anita) Kelley of Williamsport, Ohio; granddaughter, Caryn Sue; and great-grandson, Brady, her special niece, Donna (Paul) Berndt; and special nephew, Glenn (Pat) Reynolds; and many other nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Verna was a happy lifelong resident of Columbus, was a 1941 graduate of Columbus North High School, a member of Job's Daughters, Children's Hospital Twig#59 and Beechwold Church of Christ. She retired as Senior Forms Analyst at Nationwide Insurance in 1986. She loved listening to music, word puzzles, being with family and friends, and had many other interests. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Wesley Glen Retirement Center at 1 pm. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St, Worthington, is in charge of arrangements. In her memory, friends may contribute to Voicecorps, 2955 West Broad St., Cols 43204 or Kobacker House c/o Ohio Health Hospice, 180 East Broad St, Cols., Ohio 43215.