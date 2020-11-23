Taylor, Verna M.
Verna M. Taylor, age 103, of Columbus, formerly East Sparta, OH, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born July 30, 1917 in Mineral City, OH, a daughter of the late William and Anna (Meagher) Williams, and had been a Columbus resident 55 years, previously residing in East Sparta, OH. Verna was a 1935 graduate of Magnolia High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert F. Taylor on Dec. 13, 1983, three brothers Francis, Donald, and Harold Williams, and two grandchildren Beth Meyers and Donald Emmerling. Verna is survived by her four daughters, Judy (John) Windeler, Linda Pariano, Pat Emmerling, and Joni (Steve Bush) Taylor; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Wed. at 11am in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville with Pastor Peggy Garner officiating. There will be no visitation. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Verna's memory may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com