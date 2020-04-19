|
Kenner, Vernal
1941 - 2020
Vernal H. Kenner, 78, died April 17, 2020 in Columbus, OH. No services will be held. Vern was born June 12, 1941 on the east coast, but he grew up a California kid. He ended up in the Midwest as a professor of engineering at The Ohio State University. His hobbies were flying and golf. Vern flew his airplanes from Alaska to the Bahamas and all points in between. He played more golf, and owned more golf clubs, than any one man should. But he may have been most proud of how many times he dragged his weary body out of the Grand Canyon after hikes to the Phantom Ranch on the Colorado River.
Vern is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Carol; brothers, Bruce and Roland; children, Shelley and Matt; grandchildren, Lily and Sienna.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020