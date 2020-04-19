The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernal Kenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernal Kenner


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Vernal Kenner Obituary
Kenner, Vernal
1941 - 2020
Vernal H. Kenner, 78, died April 17, 2020 in Columbus, OH. No services will be held. Vern was born June 12, 1941 on the east coast, but he grew up a California kid. He ended up in the Midwest as a professor of engineering at The Ohio State University. His hobbies were flying and golf. Vern flew his airplanes from Alaska to the Bahamas and all points in between. He played more golf, and owned more golf clubs, than any one man should. But he may have been most proud of how many times he dragged his weary body out of the Grand Canyon after hikes to the Phantom Ranch on the Colorado River.
Vern is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Carol; brothers, Bruce and Roland; children, Shelley and Matt; grandchildren, Lily and Sienna. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com. to share a special memory to sign Vernal's online guest book.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now