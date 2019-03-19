|
Darst, Vernal W. "Doc"
1930 - 2019
Vernal W. "Doc" Darst, 89, of Pataskala, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Vernal was born on March 10, 1930 to the late Frederick and Gladys Darst. Vernal is preceded in death by his sister Florence Fothergill, brother Frederick Darst. Vernal is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Darst; children, Vickie (Steve) Smith, Gary (Jeanne) Darst, Suzanne (David) DiPietro, Richard Michael Darst, Tink and Bobby Carr; 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Vernal is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 21, 2019 10am-12pm, at Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, 289 S. Main St, Pataskala, Ohio 43062. A funeral service will follow at 12pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019