Courtright, Verne

1937 - 2019

Verne R. Courtright, age 81, passed away on February 21, 2019. He was born on September 5, 1937 in Covington, Indiana to the late Merle and Betty Courtright. He is also preceded in death by his brother Dean Courtright. Verne is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandy; sons Scott (Melissa), Keith (Kim), and David; grandchildren Mauri (Aaron), Anna, Justus, Aubrey, Asher, and Andrew. Verne dutifully served our nation in the U.S. Navy for 22 years. Verne retired from DCSC in 2000 after 20 years of service in computer technology. Verne will be fondly remembered by many. He participated in multiple organizations and associations to serve others. He actively volunteered at the Westerville Police Department and Grace Polaris Church until the time of his death. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12 – 2 PM at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH Chapel, 5554 Karl Road, where a Memorial Service will follow at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to a charitable donation of your choice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Verne's memorial video and express condolences to his family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary