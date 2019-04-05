Home

Vernon Hatcher Obituary
Hatcher, Vernon
1936 - 2019
Vernon Hatcher, age 82, of Grove City, passed away April 5, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Connie, parents Lawrence and Sarah (Phillips) Hatcher, one brother Eugene Hatcher, several aunts and uncles. Survived by a daughter, Debra (Garry) Sudduth of Zanesville; a son, Richard (Kay) Hatcher of Pataskala; a stepson, Ron (Alice) Grubb of Columbus; 3 granddaughters, Alyse, Ashley and Andrea; 4 great- grandchildren, Stella, Sarah, Sean and Roman; 1 brother, David (Karen) Hatcher of Michigan; several nieces and nephews. Vernon was a retired truck driver from Roadway after 40 years of service, was a 3rd Degree Mason and an avid golfer. Family will receive friends Monday, April 8, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at GRAUMLCH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. Pastor Floyd L. Stolzenburg officiating. Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. To sign and view Vernon's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019
