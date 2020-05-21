McElroy, Vernon
1960 - 2020
Vernon McElroy, age 60, passed away May 15, 2020. Private arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To read Vernon's extended obituary and send condolences to the McElroy family, please visit his online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 23, 2020.