Reeves, Sr., Vernon
1931 - 2020
Vernon Reeves, Sr., age 88, passed away May 17, 2020. Private arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To read Vernon's extended obituary and send condolences to the Reeves family, please visit his online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
1931 - 2020
Vernon Reeves, Sr., age 88, passed away May 17, 2020. Private arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To read Vernon's extended obituary and send condolences to the Reeves family, please visit his online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 23, 2020.